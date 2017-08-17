close
Bengaluru shocker: Teacher set afire by ex-business partner as minor students watch

A government school teacher near Bangaluru on Wednesday was allegedly set on fire in front of her students by a former business partner.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 18:53
Bengaluru shocker: Teacher set afire by ex-business partner as minor students watch
Representational image (File photo)

New Delhi: A government school teacher was allegedly set on fire in front of her students near Bangaluru on Wednesday.

The incident took place 60 kms away from Bangaluru in Magadi tehsil.

50-year-old Sunanda was a social science teacher to the students of  Class 5.

On August 16, Sunanda's former business partner stepped into the classroom and started yelling at her in front of the students. As the argument escalated, the accused, identified as Renukadharya, poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze.

The fellow students present in the classroom were left as mere spectators who witnessed the entire horror by themselves. It was after the students started crying in distress, the school staff reached the spot and rescued her, reported India Today.

Following the incident, Sunanda was rushed to the hospital where her condition was declared critical. As per a report, she suffered 50 per cent burn injuries all over her body.

The police have registered a complaint and have initiated an investigation.

TAGS

BangaluruMagadi tehsilGovernment SchoolSocial scienceinvestigation

