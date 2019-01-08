Bharat bandh: State transport, banking services expected to be hit in Bengaluru, other parts of Karnataka

Normal life is likely to be affected in the city and several parts of Karnataka on Tuesday following the two-day nation-wide general strike called by central trade unions against the alleged 'repressive' policies for workers by the Narendra Modi government.

With state transport buses likely to stay off the roads, commuters, office goers who use the service may face the brunt.

However, the metro service in Bengaluru, as also auto and taxi service, are likely to function as usual.

Hotels, malls and film theaters are also likely to function as usual, with their unions extending "moral" support to the strike. Bank services are likely to be disrupted.

District administrations have been given the authority to declare a holiday for schools and colleges depending on thesituation there, officials said. Some universities have deferred the examinations.

In the wake of the strike tomorrow and the day after, representatives of trade unions met Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and briefed him about the reasons for the strike.

"The strike will be successful in the state...Buses won't be there as they will observe strike, we have given notice. Banks will also not be there. Almost all activities will not be there," AITUC leader Anantha Subbarao told reporters after meeting the Chief Minister.

Stating that it will be a "total strike", he said it is being observed nationally against the policies of the Modi government.

The trade unions have decided to hold a protest march from the Town Hall in the city to Freedom Park on Tuesday, and on Wednesday from the Town Hall to Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, describing the two-day Bharat Bandh as "illogical, irrational and politically-motivated" move called by frustrated elements, the Karnataka BJP has called on the people to reject the bandh call and carry on with their normal daily activities.

In a statement here, BJP general secretary N Ravi Kumar said not one issue - on the basis of which the anti-BJP parties have given call for bandh - is convincing and logical.