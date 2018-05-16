BJP exploring all options to form government in Karnataka, calls JDS 'A team' of Congress

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership is going all out to ensure that it forms the government in Karnataka. BJP Karnataka chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa and Human Resources Development Minister Prakash Javadekar have claimed that they will be able to give a stable government in Karnataka after the party emerged as the single largest party in the state Assembly with 104 seats.

Javadekar called the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) the "A team" of Congress and termed their post-poll tie-up an unholy alliance. He added that Congress was in power in Karnataka and the Assembly election results have shown the people in the state do not want the party to form a government. "The people of Karnataka have rejected Congress. They want a BJP government in the state. Congress is forming an unholy alliance with the JDS. Over 60 percent of Karnataka voters have rejected Congress," he said.

He added that BJP will try all legal and constitutional options to ensure the party forms the government in Karnataka. He also hinted that BJP was not averse to making a move to get the JDS on its side when he said that the votes that the HD Deve Gowda-HD Kumaraswamy led party had received were actually against the Congress and so it should not go with the Grand Old Party.

Yeddyurappa said that all the newly elected BJP MLAs will meet in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning and elect the legislative party leader after which he will meet Karnataka Governor Vajubahi Vala for government formation. He added that BJP will seek time till Thursday for government formation.

Javadekar along with Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and JP Nadda will oversee the BJP legislative party meeting at the party office in Bengaluru. The BJP legislative party will elect Yeddyurappa as its leader.

The Congress-JDS-BSP alliance has already announced HD Kumaraswamy as its chief ministerial candidate. The three parties together have 116 MLAs in Karnataka Assembly, which is four more than the halfway mark in the current house.