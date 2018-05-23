BJP to boycott oath ceremony in Karnataka, stages street protests

Bengaluru: Even as a long list of leaders from regional parties get ready to descend for HD Kumaraswamy's oath-taking ceremony as Karnataka CM, BJP on Wednesday termed it as an 'anti-mandate day' and carried out protest rallied in several parts of the city.

Calling the post-poll alliance between JDS and Congress as an unholy nexus, BJP state leaders participated in protests and highlighted that the government under Kumaraswamy does not represent what people in the state wanted. Kumaraswamy's JDS+ managed to get 37 seats in the elections but combined with Congress' 78 to cross the majority mark. BJP was the single-largest party and while BS Yeddyurappa did become CM, it was all for just two days.

Now, BJP's state unit has launched a campaign to show why JDS-Congress combine does not deserve to be in power. No BJP leader - state or from New Delhi - is expected to be part of the swearing-in ceremony.

Contrasting scenes however unfolded outside Kumaraswamy's house early Wednesday. Dancers, singers and musicians dressed in colourful attires began celebrating while Kumaraswamy himself addressed the media and assured people in the state of a strong and stable government. He will have G Parmeshwar as his deputy in a cabinet that is dominated by Congress.