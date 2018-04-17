Congress holds protests in Mangaluru against Kathua and Unnao rape cases

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada district Congress committee on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner's office here condemning the Kathua and Unnao incidents.

Addressing the protesters, J R Lobo, MLA, alleged that the law and order had collapsed in the BJP-ruled states.

The state governments had a major responsibility to ensure the safety of women and children and the Kathua and Unnao incidents showed governments' "negligence" on the issue.

The BJP governments at the Centre and states had proved that citizens would not get justice under their rule, Lobo alleged.

DCC president Harish Kumar and party leaders Ibrahim Kodijal, Lancelot Pinto, AC Vinayraj, Asha D' Silva, Appi and Abdul Salam were also present.