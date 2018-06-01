हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka

Congress-JDS reach consensus; Karnataka Cabinet expansion, portfolios details to be announced by CM Kumaraswamy

Sharing of key portfolios was the point of contention between both the parties, most importantly Finance, which both Congress and JD(S) want.

BENGALURU: The details of the much-awaited Congress-JDS cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation in Karnataka are expected to be made public on Friday. The development was announced by Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday. He added that a decision has been arrived at with the consensus of everyone after several rounds of deliberations.

"I, Deve Gowda (JDS supremo) and Venugopal (Congress general secretary) will sit together and discuss developments that have happened in Delhi and probably tomorrow we will come before public regarding cabinet formation and portfolio allocation, as also on the coordination committee," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

Hectic parleys were on between both the parties on cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation, soon after Kumaraswamy proved majority on the floor of the assembly on May 25, two days after his swearing-in on May 23.

There are no "issues" on portfolio allocation, Kumaraswamy, in response to a question about finance portfolio said. "After several rounds of discussions, with consensus of everyone, a decision has been arrived at," he added.

Following days of negotiations over portfolio allocations, the ruling coalition partners decided that the home department will be run by Congress while finance will go to JDS.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Congress and JDS alliance in Karnataka has mutually reached a decision of not sharing the post of CM and Kumaraswamy will complete his five-year term. The alliance is also likely to contest the 2019 elections together.

Only Karnataka PCC chief G Parameshwara was sworn-in as deputy chief minister, along with Kumaraswamy on May 23, in the presence of a galaxy of national and regional leaders that was seen coming as together of anti-BJP or anti-Narendra Modi front on one platform ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

