Emotional Yeddyurappa announces resignation minutes before Karnataka Assembly floor-test

Bengaluru: The political thriller in the state of Karnataka had a rather timid climax when a visibly emotional BS Yeddyurappa of BJP announced he will give his resignation as CM just minutes before he was to prove majority in the assembly.

While sources had already begun hinting to Zee News that BJP had told Yeddyurappa to tender resignation if there was any doubt about numbers, he himself made a speech in which he said his was a life of trial by fire and that he was proud of what BJP had achieved in the most-recent elections. "If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise," he said. "Whether I stay in power or not, I will continue to work for the people. And we will get 28 out of 28 seats in Lok Sabha. For now, I will go to Raj Bhawan and tender my resignation."

The entire political drama unfolded when BJP emerged as the single-largest party, forcing Congress to offer unconditional support to JDS. Together, the two parties staked claim to form government. BJP countered by saying since it was the single-largest party, it had the right to form government - an argument accepted by Governor Vajubhai Vala who also gave 15 days to Yeddyurappa to prove majority.

Congress counterattack came in two forms. While in Bengaluru, the party - as well as JDS - swiftly moved to confine its MLAs in a resort to ensure they are not lured away by BJP, Congress in Delhi moved Supreme Court against the Governor's decision. The apex court reduced the time given to Yeddyurappa to prove majority and ordered that the floor test take place on Saturday at 1600hrs.

Since, the verbal battles have been torrid with Congress-JDS repeatedly accusing BJP of indulging in horse-trading while BJP maintaining it has the numbers. Congress suspected Governor Vala nominating three-time MLA Bopaiah as Protem Speaker was flouting the norm and once again reached the apex court which ordered the floor-test to be broadcast live.

In the end though, there was no floor-test to be broadcasted with Yeddyurappa's latest term as CM proved to be good for only a little more than two days.