Euphoria in Congress-JDS camp after emotional Yeddyurappa resigns as Karnataka CM

Bengaluru: After days of political mudslinging and attempts to grab power in Karnataka by both BJP and Congress-JDS, BS Yeddyurappa - who had taken oath as CM just two days back - tendered his resignation minutes before a crucial floor test. While he was visibly emotional, Congress and JDS MLAs just could not stop celebrating.

Scenes of absolute jubilation spread across where the MLAs from both parties were seated in the Karnataka Assembly as Yeddyurappa announced he will tender his resignation at the Raj Bhawan. A smiling DK Shivkumar - Congress' Karnataka leader - smiled from ear to ear even as reports started emerging that the Congress-JDS could be invited for swearing-in ceremony as early as on Sunday. "Congratulate MLAs of Congress and JDS and independents who resisted to all sorts of temptations and arm-twisting by the central government and central government agencies," he told mediapersons. "I would also like to thank the judiciary which rose to the occasion."

A number of Congress leaders also hailed the decision of Yeddyurappa to resign as triumph of truth. Others like Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to hail the development.

Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the 'regional' front — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 19, 2018

Congress had been claiming it has the numbers to form government after combining with JDS, and also had been alleging that BJP is indulging in horse-trading. BJP had hit back saying the allegations were false and that they would emerge victorious. Minutes before the floor-test though, Yeddyurappa conceded 113 instead of 104 seats would have helped his party turn Karnataka into a paradise. "If only people would have given us 113 seats instead of 104, we would have made this state a paradise. I still thank the people for putting their faith in us and making us the single-largest party," he said in a speech on the floor of the House.