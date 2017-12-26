In drought-hit Karnataka, CM Siddaramaiah throws dinner party for Rs 10 lakh, alleges BJP

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has spent Rs 10 lakh on a dinner party in Kalaburagi, alleged area BJP leader and former district president Rajkumar P Telkur on Monday.

Kalaburagi district is one of the worst drought-affected districts in the state.

"Karnataka CM spent Rs 10 lakh on a dinner party in Kalaburagi when farmers in the state are not getting minimum support price for their produce and committing suicide. He should apologise to the farmers and should save them,": said Telkur.

The BJP leader alleged that the Kalaburagi district administration reportedly spent Rs 10 lakh over a dinner party attended by Siddaramaiah and his colleagues on December 16.

Each dinner plate cost Rs 800 and some VVIPs were served food in silver plates and bowls, he added.

Kalaburagi district authorities are yet to respond to the allegations.

Assembly elections in Karnataka are due in early 2018.

BJP has set a target to win at least 150 seats in the upcoming polls. Siddaramaiah, on the other hand, claimed that there's no "anti-incumbency" against his government and dubbed BJP's 150-seat target as an "illusion"