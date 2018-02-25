In Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi attacks 'chowkidar' PM Narendra Modi yet again

Bagalkote: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to rein corruption in the light of Rs 11400 crore Punjab National Bank fraud and similar scam which were unearthed recently.

Addressing a rally here, the Congress president hit out the NDA government and said that the Prime Minister "zero tolerance of corruption" policy was nothing but empty election rhetoric.

"Back in 2014, PM used to say that he wants to be the 'chowkidaar' (watchman) of the nation. One of his former CMs and four ministers have served time in jail, and yet the 'chowkidaar' tells the country that he will fight against corruption," Rahul said at a public meeting in Bagalkote, ANI reported.

PM ne 2014 ke chunav mein har Bhashan mein kaha ki main desh ka chaukidar banna chahta hu.Ek taraf unke Ex-CM or dusri taraf 4 mantri Jail me samay kaatke aaye hain, aur chaukidaar desh ko kehta hai ki mai bhrashtachar ke khilaf ladne aaya hu: Rahul Gandhi in Bagalkote #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ExR3nA1EGB — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2018

The Gandhi scion also slammed the Prime Minister over failing education, health facilities in the BJP-ruled states like Gujarat.

"While I was campaigning in Gujarat, people there told me that education is a very expensive affair in the state. Major universities and colleges in Gujarat are backed by private industrialists."

Mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's various initiatives, Rahul Gandhi said, "Prime Minister Modi started 'Make in India', Sit Down India, Stand Up India, See Right India but every product in the market is Make in China.''

"Further attacking the Narendra Modi government, the Congress leader said that he did not receive any answers in connection with waiving of loans of the farmers.

"I met PM Narendra Modi and asked him to waive the loan of the poor farmers just like he waived the loans of the businessmen. Modi ji did not answer my question," the Congress chief said at a rally in Bijapur earlier.

He also heaped praise on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for waving off loans worth "Rs. 8000 crores".

"I posed the same question to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Chief Minister responded that 8,000 crores worth loan can be waived off. He not only replied but also waived the loan," Rahul said.

Rahul further said that the Karnataka government provides "subsidised education" and free education to girls as compared to BJP-ruled Gujarat where the education mafia control everything.

He alleged that the money is snatched from the pockets of poor farmers and transferred to the sack of "ten businessmen".

"Paisa kisaanon, majdooron ki jeb se nikalkar 10 udyogpatiyon ki jeb mein jaa raha hai," he said.

He asked the Prime Minister whether he would waive off the loans of farmers the way he forgave the loans of ten rich businessmen.

Rahul asked if Prime Minister Modi even manage to deposit 10 rupees in any account.

Gandhi also flagged off a half marathon, `Vrukshathon` 2018, at the Gol Gumbaz, in Karnataka`s Bijapur.

Gandhi is on a three-day visit to Karnataka that began on Saturday, ahead of the assembly elections in the state. On the first day, he addressed a rally at Athani in Belgaum district, besides other events.

This is Rahul Gandhi`s second visit to Karnataka ahead of the polls.

In the first leg of his tour, he had visited Bellary, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Gulbarga and Bidar districts of the state. During his visit, he also stopped at several prominent local temples and religious centres.

Assembly polls are expected to be held in Karnataka between April-May this year.

(With Agency inputs)