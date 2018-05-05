INC will become PPP Congress after Karnataka polls - Punjab, Puducherry and Parivar Congress, says PM Modi

Gadag/Tumakuru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday mounted a scathing attack on the Congress over corruption and asserted it will become 'Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar' Congress after its defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Upping the ante against the Siddaramaiah government, he alleged it has become a "corruption tank" for the Congress with a pipeline connected to Delhi, "where the money reaches directly". PM Modi also accused the top Congress leadership of auctioning tickets, party positions and even the CM's post.

"After May 15 (when poll results will be declared), Indian National Congress will be reduced to 'PPP Congress' - P for Punjab, P for Puducherry, and P for Parivar (family)," he told an election rally in Gadag, where he predicted the state's ruling party would be decimated in the elections.

After 15 May when they lose Karnataka election, Indian National Congress will be reduced to PPP (Punjab, Puducherry and Parivaar) Congress : PM Shri @narendramodi #PPPCongress pic.twitter.com/CNEtnB3azN — BJP (@BJP4India) May 5, 2018

PM Modi further accused the Congress of 'auctioning' party tickets and posts, and recalled how a string of scams rocked the erstwhile UPA government. "After the helicopter scam, coal scam, CWG scam and many others, the Congress has now started a tender system... There is tender for ticket distribution, for selecting leaders, for choosing even the CM. Their leaders in Karnataka have been told by those above them that the person who promises to send the highest amount of money to Delhi every month will become the chief minister," he said, PTI reported.

PM Modi said despite a string of electoral losses in Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Tripura the Congress was not as worried as it is now when defeat stares it in the face. "I tell you why... Because their ministers and leaders in Karnataka have built a tank here. A part of money looted from people is taken home and the rest is put in that tank. The tank is linked to Delhi through a pipeline which carries the money directly to Delhi. They are worried about what will happen to the party if this government goes. Be alert, be awake. If the Congress comes to power, its government will do nothing but loot," he said.

Congress is not bothered about the depletion of natural resources here. As long as the pockets of their leaders are full, Congress is happy. Congress sees corruption opportunities in the forests of Karnataka. Corruption is key to the existence of the Congress : PM at Gadag pic.twitter.com/Ihn1AX1E2z — BJP (@BJP4India) May 5, 2018

Congress is worried about losing Karnataka and there is a reason behind this. Leaders & ministers here have made a huge tank. This tank stores money and a pipeline takes money straight to Delhi : PM Modi https://t.co/1VlS9i1Jov #KannadigasWithModi pic.twitter.com/fqy8tWI9VL — BJP (@BJP4India) May 5, 2018

Campaigned in Tumakuru, Gadag and Shivamogga. Support levels for @BJP4Karnataka are increasing tremendously. People of Karnataka are fully aware that Congress wants power in the state not to serve but to fill the coffers of a select few sitting in Delhi. https://t.co/hEO14GjABh pic.twitter.com/RQzHBCIlDM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2018

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was once again in PM Modi's line of fire, with the Prime Minister calling his government "seedha rupaiah sarkar" (a government that takes bribe).

Earlier addressing an election rally in Tumakuru, he alleged that the Congress and JD(S) have entered into a 'secret' pact for the Karnataka polls. "If anyone is protecting the Congress, it is the JD(S)... Congress and JD(S) have a secret understanding... An understanding behind the curtains," PM Modi said.

Assembly elections in the southern state will be held on May 12 and counting of votes will be done on May 15.

(With PTI inputs)