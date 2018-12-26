Isn't a big issue, it's human tendency: HD Kumaraswamy on 'kill mercilessly' remark

Bengaluru: In yet another attempt to shield himself following his 'kill mercilessly' remark caught on cam, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said that his reaction was not a big issue.

Kumarswamy was recorded telling someone on phone to 'mercilessly kill those who were behind the murder of JDS leader Prakash. On Tuesday, he clarified that it was an emotional outburst and a day later, said that it was human tendency. "That isn't a big issue, that's human tendency, in that kind of situation, any human being will react like that. I am an emotional person, have already clarified in the matter," he told reporters on Wednesday.

The clarifications and defence mounted though is not cutting it with opposition leaders who have accused Kumarswamy of encouraging anarchy. "CM HDK orders for anarchy & lawlessness by giving direct order of shootout on camera!! A clear case of provoking& instigating the system. Earlier he had called to create anarchy by openly calling for violence Complete chaos & dictatorship in Karnataka Highly condemnable act!!," tweeted BJP's Shobha Karandlaje, leader of the opposition.

BJP has demanded Kumarswamy's resignation over the matter even as the CM maintains that an emotional outburst should not be over analysed.