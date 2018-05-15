JDS-Congress delegation meets Karnataka Governor, stakes claim to form government

In what has been an absolutely politically charged counting day in Karnataka Assembly elections, a JDS-Congress delegation met state Governor Vajubhai Vala and staked claim to form the next government in the state.

Although BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the elections, second-placed Congress offered unconditional support to JDS and said that it now has the numbers to form the government. Siddaramaiah tendered his resignation by Tuesday evening and although he has had past differences with JDS leadership - even accusing them of being hand-in-glove with BJP during campaigning, said it is in the best interest of people in the state. "There is no question of being unhappy," he told reporters after meeting with Vala along with senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge, along with JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy.

Senior Congress leaders were already in Bengaluru to possibly negotiate post-poll alliances if the need was felt. Azad, Ashok Gehlot and many others were present and the offer to JDS was made promptly.

BJP though has also staked claim to form the government. Half hour before the JDS-Congress delegation met the Vala, BS Yeddyurappa too met the Governor. Sources have told Zee News that Vala is likely to invite BJP to form the next government and the oath-taking ceremony may happen on Thursday.

In matters like this, the Governor has the final say which means that all eyes would now be on Vala - the man responsible for making the ultimate call.