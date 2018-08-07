हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
JDS, Congress may contest Karnataka civic polls separately

The results of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections in Karnataka will be declared on August 29. 

BENGALURU: In yet another development which raises a question mark over the stability of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka, the two parties have thrown indication that they would contest the upcoming civic polls in the state separately.

It is to be noted that the results of the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections will be declared on August 29. 

According to the sources, the two ruling alliance partners have decided to fight the civic polls separately to keep the arch-rival BJP at the bay.

Although there is no confirmation as yet, the move is likely to placate the local workers. 

However, a section of leaders in the two parties fears that contesting civic polls separately may widen the gap between the two parties in Bengaluru.

The state election commission has declared elections to 29 municipalities with 927 wards, 53 town municipalities with 1,247 wards and 23 town panchayats with 400 wards on August 29. 

The remaining 105 local bodies will vote later.

Sources claimed that tough some leaders of the two parties pressed for contesting the civic polls together, the party leadership decided otherwise fearing that the local sentiments would be hurt and people might vote against the ruling alliance that would favour BJP.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundurao was quoted as saying that the state leadership had decided not to interfere in the upcoming civic polls and left it to the discretion of local level leaders.

Interestingly, JD(S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his Chief Minister son HD Kumaraswamy have also opposed a seat-sharing arrangement.

The BJP, however, is confident of its victory in the civic polls and hopes that the urban voters will favour the party against the “unholy” alliance between JDS and Congress.

