Karnataka ACB raids 5 government officials' properties across 17 locations

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) is conducting raids at 17 locations across the state on Friday morning.

According to reports, the properties belong to five government officials and are spread across Bengaluru, Chintamani, Mysuru, Hunsur, Udupi, Davanagere, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru and Karwar.

The ACB has been raiding government officials' properties for sometime now.

In October, the bureau conducted raids at six locations of two senior government officials in Karnataka in Belagavi and Bagalkot in connection with disproportionate assets cases. Earlier, it recovered over Rs 5 crore in cash during the raids.