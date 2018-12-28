हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Karnataka ACB raids 5 government officials' properties across 17 locations

The raids are spread across Bengaluru, Chintamani, Mysuru, Hunsur, Udupi, Davanagere, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru and Karwar.

Karnataka ACB raids 5 government officials&#039; properties across 17 locations

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) is conducting raids at 17 locations across the state on Friday morning.

According to reports, the properties belong to five government officials and are spread across Bengaluru, Chintamani, Mysuru, Hunsur, Udupi, Davanagere, Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru and Karwar.

The ACB has been raiding government officials' properties for sometime now.

In October, the bureau conducted raids at six locations of two senior government officials in Karnataka in Belagavi and Bagalkot in connection with disproportionate assets cases. Earlier, it recovered over Rs 5 crore in cash during the raids.

Tags:
KarnatakaAnti Corruption BureauACB

Must Watch