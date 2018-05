Karnataka Assembly election Results 2018: Full list of Congress winners

NEW DELHI: Counting is underway for 222 seats in the high-stakes Karnataka elections 2018. Congress put its best foot forward and left nothing to chance during campaigning in this hard-fought election. Karnataka is a prestige battle for the Congress as it is the only big state left for the party apart from Punjab where it is in power in the country. In the run-up to the elections, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended his government from all the attacks from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also took the BJP head-on and did not miss even a single chance to launch an attack on the BJP. Congress president Rahul Gandhi also vigorously campaigned for the party and spent the better part of the last two months travelling across the state.

Both Siddaramaiah and Rahul, who have been leading the Congress campaign by travelling extensively across the state, are highly confident about his party's potential to retain the state by a huge majority. The Karnataka Chief Minister is contesting from two seats - Chamundeshwari and Badami. The Congress is banking on his party's five-year development plan and "Kannada identity".

Karnataka elections- Congress winners Constituency Winner Party - Congress Nippani Chikkodi-Sadalga Athani Kagwad Kudachi Raybag Hukkeri Arabhavi Gokak Yemkanmardi Belgaum Uttar Belgaum Dakshin Belgaum Rural Khanapur Kittur Bailhongal Saundatti Yellamma Ramdurg Mudhol Terdal Jamkhandi Bilgi Badami Bagalkot Hungund Muddebihal Devar Hippargi Basavana Bagevadi Babaleshwar Bijapur City Nagthan Indi Sindgi Afzalpur Jevargi Shorapur Shahapur Yadgir Gurmitkal Chittapur Sedam Chincholi Gulbarga Rural Gulbarga Dakshin Gulbarga Uttar Aland Basavakalyan Homnabad Bidar South Bidar Bhalki Aurad Raichur Rural Raichur Manvi Devadurga Lingsugur Sindhanur Maski Kushtagi Kanakagiri Gangawati Yelburga Koppal Shirahatti Gadag Ron Naragund Navalgund Kundgol Dharwad Hubli-Dharwad East Hubli-Dharwad Central Hubli-Dharwad West Kalaghatagi Haliyal Karwar Kumta Bhatkal Sirsi Yellapur Hangal Shiggaon Haveri(S.C) Byadgi Hirekerur Ranebennur Hadagali(Sc) Hagaribommanahalli(S.C.) Vijayanagara Kampli (ST) Siruguppa(S.T) Ballari Rural (ST) Bellary City Sandur(ST) Kudligi(St) Molakalmuru Challakere (ST) Chitradurga Hiriyur Hosadurga Holalkere(S.C) Jagalur(St) Harapanahalli Harihar Davanagere North Davanagere South Mayakonda Channagiri Honnali Shimoga Rural Bhadravathi Shimoga Tirthahalli Shikaripura Sorab Sagar Byndoor Kundapura Udupi Kaup Karkala Sringeri Mudigere Chickamagalur Tarikere Kadur Chikkanayakana Tiptur Turuvekere Kunigal Tumkur City Tumkur Rural Koratagere Gubbi Sira Pavagada Madhugiri Gauribidanur Bagepalli Chikkaballapur Shidlaghatta Chintamani Srinivasapur Mulbagal Kolar Gold Field Bangarpet Kolar Malur Yelahanka K.R Pura Byatarayanapura Yeshvanthapura Rajarajeshwarinagar Election May 28, Result May 31 Dasarahalli Mahalakshmi Layout Malleshwaram Hebbal Pulakeshinagar Sarvagnanagar C.V. Raman Nagar Shivajinagar Shanti Nagar Gandhi Nagar Rajaji Nagar Govindraj Nagar Vijay Nagar Chamrajpet Chickpet Basavanagudi Padmanaba Nagar B.T.M.Layout Jayanagar Election countermanded Mahadevapura Bommanahalli Bangalore South Anekal Hosakote Devanahalli Doddaballapur Nelamangala Magadi Ramanagaram Kanakapura Channapatna Malavalli Maddur Melukote Mandya Shrirangapattana Nagamangala Krishnarajapete Shravanabelagola Arsikere Belur Hassan Holenarasipur Arkalgud Sakleshpur Belthangady Moodabidri Mangalore City North Mangalore City South Mangalore Bantval Puttur Sullia Madikeri Virajpet Periyapatna Krishnarajanagara Hunasuru Heggadadevankote Nanjangud Chamundeshwari Krishnaraja Chamaraja Narasimharaja Varuna T.Narasipur Hanur Kollegal Chamarajanagar Gundlupet

The voting for the elections had taken place on Saturday where 72.13 per cent of the 4.94-crore strong electorate exercised their franchise to decide the fates of 2,654 candidates, contesting for 222 seats out of 224 assembly constituencies. This was the highest recorded voter turnout in the last 35 years.

The BJP came all guns blazing during the campaigning, attacking Congress over its governance in the state in the last five years. Led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP has left no stone unturned hoping to wrest back power from the Congress after a decade. BJP chief ministerial candidate, Yeddyurappa, who is contesting from the Shikaripura seat for the seventh time, has expressed confidence that his party will win 125 to 130 seats in the 224-member assembly.