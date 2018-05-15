हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka Assembly election results 2018

Karnataka Assembly election Results 2018: Full list of JDS winners

The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) is emerging as the kingmaker in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 as the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are unlikely to get a majority on their own in the state. Counting is underway for 222 seats in the high-stakes Karnataka elections 2018 and the JDS candidates are leading in 34 seats at 9:20 am, While the Congress and the BJP are neck and neck, the JDS will be the third force in case of a hung assembly in the state. Led by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his son, HD Kumaraswamy, the JDS is optimistic of an electoral win and to gain enough seats to play a kingmaker's role in the event of a fractured mandate. 

Karnataka Assembly election Results 2018: Full list of JDS winners

The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) is emerging as the kingmaker in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 as the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are unlikely to get a majority on their own in the state. Counting is underway for 222 seats in the high-stakes Karnataka elections 2018 and the JDS candidates are leading in 34 seats at 9:20 am, While the Congress and the BJP are neck and neck, the JDS will be the third force in case of a hung assembly in the state. Led by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his son, HD Kumaraswamy, the JDS is optimistic of an electoral win and to gain enough seats to play a kingmaker's role in the event of a fractured mandate

Aiming to establish itself again in the state, the JDS has maintained that it would neither side with the BJP nor the Congress. It is expected to give a tough fight to both the key parties. Kumaraswamy contested from the Ramanagaram and Channapatna constituencies, a step that is being seen as an opportunity for the party to return to the centre stage of Karnataka politics. Both the two constituencies saw a brisk voter turnout of about 70 per cent. 

Karnataka elections - JDS winners
Constituency Winner Party - JDS
Nippani    
Chikkodi-Sadalga    
Athani    
Kagwad    
Kudachi    
Raybag    
Hukkeri    
Arabhavi    
Gokak    
Yemkanmardi    
Belgaum Uttar    
Belgaum Dakshin    
Belgaum Rural    
Khanapur    
Kittur    
Bailhongal    
Saundatti Yellamma    
Ramdurg    
Mudhol    
Terdal    
Jamkhandi    
Bilgi    
Badami    
Bagalkot    
Hungund    
Muddebihal    
Devar Hippargi    
Basavana Bagevadi    
Babaleshwar    
Bijapur City    
Nagthan    
Indi    
Sindgi    
Afzalpur    
Jevargi    
Shorapur    
Shahapur    
Yadgir    
Gurmitkal    
Chittapur    
Sedam    
Chincholi    
Gulbarga Rural    
Gulbarga Dakshin    
Gulbarga Uttar    
Aland    
Basavakalyan    
Homnabad    
Bidar South    
Bidar    
Bhalki    
Aurad    
Raichur Rural    
Raichur    
Manvi    
Devadurga    
Lingsugur    
Sindhanur    
Maski    
Kushtagi    
Kanakagiri    
Gangawati    
Yelburga    
Koppal    
Shirahatti    
Gadag    
Ron    
Naragund    
Navalgund    
Kundgol    
Dharwad    
Hubli-Dharwad East    
Hubli-Dharwad Central    
Hubli-Dharwad West    
Kalaghatagi    
Haliyal    
Karwar    
Kumta    
Bhatkal    
Sirsi    
Yellapur    
Hangal    
Shiggaon    
Haveri(S.C)    
Byadgi    
Hirekerur    
Ranebennur    
Hadagali(Sc)    
Hagaribommanahalli(S.C.)    
Vijayanagara    
Kampli (ST)    
Siruguppa(S.T)    
Ballari Rural (ST)    
Bellary City    
Sandur(ST)    
Kudligi(St)    
Molakalmuru    
Challakere (ST)    
Chitradurga    
Hiriyur    
Hosadurga    
Holalkere(S.C)    
Jagalur(St)    
Harapanahalli    
Harihar    
Davanagere North    
Davanagere South    
Mayakonda    
Channagiri    
Honnali    
Shimoga Rural    
Bhadravathi    
Shimoga    
Tirthahalli    
Shikaripura    
Sorab    
Sagar    
Byndoor    
Kundapura    
Udupi    
Kaup    
Karkala    
Sringeri    
Mudigere    
Chickamagalur    
Tarikere    
Kadur    
Chikkanayakana    
Tiptur    
Turuvekere    
Kunigal    
Tumkur City    
Tumkur Rural    
Koratagere    
Gubbi    
Sira    
Pavagada    
Madhugiri    
Gauribidanur    
Bagepalli    
Chikkaballapur    
Shidlaghatta    
Chintamani    
Srinivasapur    
Mulbagal    
Kolar Gold Field    
Bangarpet    
Kolar    
Malur    
Yelahanka    
K.R Pura    
Byatarayanapura    
Yeshvanthapura    
Rajarajeshwarinagar   Election May 28, Result May 31
Dasarahalli    
Mahalakshmi Layout    
Malleshwaram    
Hebbal    
Pulakeshinagar    
Sarvagnanagar    
C.V. Raman Nagar    
Shivajinagar    
Shanti Nagar    
Gandhi Nagar    
Rajaji Nagar    
Govindraj Nagar    
Vijay Nagar    
Chamrajpet    
Chickpet    
Basavanagudi K Bagegowda leading JDS
Padmanaba Nagar    
B.T.M.Layout    
Jayanagar   Election countermanded
Mahadevapura    
Bommanahalli    
Bangalore South    
Anekal    
Hosakote    
Devanahalli    
Doddaballapur    
Nelamangala    
Magadi    
Ramanagaram    
Kanakapura    
Channapatna    
Malavalli    
Maddur    
Melukote    
Mandya    
Shrirangapattana    
Nagamangala    
Krishnarajapete    
Shravanabelagola    
Arsikere    
Belur    
Hassan    
Holenarasipur    
Arkalgud    
Sakleshpur    
Belthangady    
Moodabidri    
Mangalore City North    
Mangalore City South    
Mangalore    
Bantval    
Puttur    
Sullia    
Madikeri    
Virajpet    
Periyapatna    
Krishnarajanagara    
Hunasuru    
Heggadadevankote    
Nanjangud    
Chamundeshwari    
Krishnaraja    
Chamaraja    
Narasimharaja    
Varuna    
T.Narasipur    
Hanur    
Kollegal    
Chamarajanagar    
Gundlupet    

Various exit polls have predicted either a win for the Congress or the BJP or a possibility of a hung assembly. A win for the Congress will help it halt the BJP from marching into the South and thereby, re-establishing its national credentials after the grand old party looked down and out by losing a dozen of states ever since Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014. The Congress is currently ruling in just two states and a union territory now - Karnataka, Punjab, and Puducherry.

A BJP victory will be considered a historic moment for both Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. It will also help the party to further continue its dominance in the run-up to the next year's general elections. The BJP is also aiming to firm up its label as a pan-Indian party by winning a state election in southern India. 

Tags:
Karnataka Assembly election results 2018Karnataka election results 2018Karnataka results 2018Karnataka assembly elections 2018Karnataka Assembly Election 2018JDSHD Deve GowdaHD Kumaraswamy
Next
Story

Karnataka assembly election results 2018: BJP takes big lead, Congress second, JDS third

Must Watch