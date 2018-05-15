Karnataka Assembly election Results 2018: Full list of JDS winners

The Janata Dal Secular (JDS) is emerging as the kingmaker in Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 as the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are unlikely to get a majority on their own in the state. Counting is underway for 222 seats in the high-stakes Karnataka elections 2018 and the JDS candidates are leading in 34 seats at 9:20 am, While the Congress and the BJP are neck and neck, the JDS will be the third force in case of a hung assembly in the state. Led by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda and his son, HD Kumaraswamy, the JDS is optimistic of an electoral win and to gain enough seats to play a kingmaker's role in the event of a fractured mandate.

Aiming to establish itself again in the state, the JDS has maintained that it would neither side with the BJP nor the Congress. It is expected to give a tough fight to both the key parties. Kumaraswamy contested from the Ramanagaram and Channapatna constituencies, a step that is being seen as an opportunity for the party to return to the centre stage of Karnataka politics. Both the two constituencies saw a brisk voter turnout of about 70 per cent.

Various exit polls have predicted either a win for the Congress or the BJP or a possibility of a hung assembly. A win for the Congress will help it halt the BJP from marching into the South and thereby, re-establishing its national credentials after the grand old party looked down and out by losing a dozen of states ever since Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014. The Congress is currently ruling in just two states and a union territory now - Karnataka, Punjab, and Puducherry.

A BJP victory will be considered a historic moment for both Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. It will also help the party to further continue its dominance in the run-up to the next year's general elections. The BJP is also aiming to firm up its label as a pan-Indian party by winning a state election in southern India.