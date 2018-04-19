Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: BJP CM face Yeddyurappa files nomination from Shikaripura, says confident of big win

SHIMOGA: Prominent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa, on Thursday filed his nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka from Shikaripura in Shimoga. Confident of his victory, the BJP leader said: "I am going to get a minimum lead of 30,000-40,000 votes and everybody is supporting our community people."

Yeddyurappa filed the nomination papers a day after BJP chief Amit Shah urged cheering crowds to call at least 50 people each and persuade them to vote for his party in the May 12 Karnataka assembly polls. Shah was accompanied by Yeddyurappa, union minister Sadananda Gowda and party's Hoskote candidate Sharath Bachche Gowda for the roadshow.

While addressing the people, he appealed to the party supporters to ensure that Yeddyurappa becomes Chief Minister in the assembly elections on May 12. In his brief address, Shah said "the time has come to overthrow the Siddaramaiah government and install the BJP government and strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his nation-building mission."

The BJP has been campaigning vigorously for the upcoming elections in the state. It has already announced names of 154 candidates in its two lists so far. Of the 154 names of candidates announced in the two lists by BJP on April 8 and on April 16, 111 candidates had contested assembly elections in 2013. As per the election affidavits submitted by candidates in the past elections and analysed by Association for Democratic Reforms and Karnataka Election Watch, 30 BJP candidates have criminal cases listed against them.

Reaching out to Lingayats ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah had on Wednesday paid floral tributes at the bust and statue of the 12th century Lingayat philosopher Basaveshwara in London and Bengaluru respectively coinciding with his birth anniversary.

Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15.