Karnataka assembly elections 2018: Congress releases poll manifesto, calls Karnataka 'the state of many firsts'

MENGALURU: Congress on Friday released the 'Nava Karnataka Manifesto' for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. The manifesto was released by Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Mangaluru along with CM Siddaramaiah, Dr G Parameshwara and other senior leaders. The Congress has termed Karnataka as 'the state of many firsts' in its manifesto.

In its manifesto, the party has touched upon topics like on Agriculture, education, sports and culture, governance, information technology among several others. After the release of the 'Nava Karnataka Manifesto', Rahul Gandhi thanked Verappa Moily 'for his effort in going to each district and having meetings with the people of Karnataka.' Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), he said that the Congress manifesto is "unlike the manifesto of the BJP which will have the hidden interests of the RSS and Reddy brothers."

Rahul is in Karnataka for the seventh leg of the campaign. Later in the day, the Gandhi scion will address public meetings in Bantwal and Gonikoppal towns in Dakshina Kannada district and in Mysuru's Periyapatna.

The voting for the high-pitched elections will be held on May 12 and counting will be held on May 15.