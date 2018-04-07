Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Jignesh Mewani booked for making provocative remarks against PM Modi

Bengaluru: Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani has been booked for allegedly making provocative remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in Chitradurga, about 200 kms from Bengaluru, police said.

Designated 'flying squad officer' on election duty of Chitradurga Assembly Constituency, T Jayanth, alleged that Mewani had made the remarks against Modi, while addressing a gathering at an event in Chitradurga last evening. "The role of youth is important today. When Modi Ji arrives at Bengaluru on April 15 to address a public gathering you mingle with the crowd, throw the chairs in the air and disturb his meeting," Mewani had allegedly said according to the complaint.

"You ask him what happened to the promise of two crore jobs every year. If he fails to give any answer, then tell him to go sleep in Himalaya or ring the Rama Temple bells," he had said.

On the basis of the complaint, the case was registered under IPC sections including 117, 34, 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), police had said.

The FIR against Mewani was registered on charges of 'inciting people to foment disturbance' when Modi addresses a public rally in the city, ahead of the May 12 Assembly polls.