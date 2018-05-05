Karnataka Assembly elections 2018: Make sure Congress doesn't loot you anymore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi - Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed an election rally in central Karnataka's Gadag on Saturday, in which he mocked the Congress for its string of electoral defeats since 2014.

Here are the top quotes from his speech:

* At the time of independence, mantra was Khadi for nation and now it's Khadi for fashion.

* To popularize khadi and handloom among the youth, the government has done a lot of work.

* Congress has lost in every state and the supporters of BJP have wiped the Congress out from every nook and corner of this country.

* No one knows Congress policies and intentions better than the people of Gadag

* Congress declared Kappatagudda forest as reserve and after one year they had to overturn their decision due to protest by people.

* Congress has destroyed the Kappatagudda forest and its mineral resources.

* Just recall the days before 2014, Congress was popular among Indians for their corruption, be it 2G scam, coal scam.

* Be alert, and make sure Congress doesn't come to power to loot you anymore.

* After May 15, it won't be Indian National Congress party anymore rather it would be PPP party, i.e, Punjab, Puducherry and Pariwar Party.

* Congress has lost in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, UP, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura. People across India have rejected the Congress.

* Congress has proved that "Baap bara na bhaiya, sabse bara rupaiyaa. Congress is a 'rupaiyaa sarkar'.