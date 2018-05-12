Karnataka Assembly elections: You vote, you party as Bengaluru restaurants offer discounts galore

Bengaluru: While voting may be a democratic right, there can be some added incentives to getting your fingers inked. This holds true for locals in Bengaluru who are being urged to come out in lagre numbers and cast their votes on Saturday in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018.

So, what's on offer?

For starters, several restaurants in the city are giving discounts ranging from 5% to 20% to patrons who show inked fingers - proof that they have exercised not just their democratic right but their duty as citizens of the country. The discounts reportedly are being offered by several high-end restaurants as well as local food joints. While many of them are offering discounts on specified items, there are several which have assured discounts on their entire menu.

And it is not just food joints that are rewarding customers who have cast their vote.

Several service providers in the city too are offering a number of incentives. A leading English news channel reported that there are shops which are giving away free saplings and discounted flower bouquets while stationery shops are offering rebates on photocopies.

Most of these establishments claim they have no political leanings and are hardly concerned about which party their customers have voted for. All they need to do to get freebies and discounted rates is to flash their inked fingers.

While it is not clear if this would have a marked impact on voter turnout, the figure across Karnataka stood at 56% by 1500hrs.