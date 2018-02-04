Karnataka Assembly polls: PM Narendra Modi to address massive rally in Bengaluru on Sunday

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a massive BJP rally in Bengaluru on Sunday that marks the conclusion of the party's 90-day Nava Nirman Parivarthan yatra across poll-bound Karnataka.

PM @narendramodi ji will grace the #ParivartanaYatre rally on 4th of February, 2018 at Palace Ground, Bengaluru. Time: 2.00 PM. Please attend the rally in large numbers. #ModiInBengaluru pic.twitter.com/SwG2XCwoea — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) January 29, 2018

On behalf of the people of Karnataka, I take this opportunity to welcome Honb'le PM Shri @narendramodi ji to Bengaluru. Looking forward to it!#ModiInBengaluru #ParivartanaYatre pic.twitter.com/Eawf1Z8GJV — B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) February 4, 2018

Though PM Modi was scheduled to address the rally on January 28, 2018, on the conclusion of the three-month yatra that began in Bengaluru on November 1, 2017, it was put off to February 4, owing to his pre-occupation with other engagements.

"As the budget session of Parliament was beginning on January 29 and the Union Budget was to be presented on February 1, PM Modi could not attend the rally on last Sunday as he was busy then," a party official was quoted as saying by IANS.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the rally at the sprawling venue in the city centre where the party is expecting at least one lakh people to attend.

"We have invited thousands of youth, especially techies and executives of IT and biotech companies in the city to personally listen to PM Modi's speech though it will also be telecast live on news channels and available on YouTube," asserted the official.

The party's state unit has opened an online registration and is using the social media, including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp to personally invite the youth, techies, educated class and prominent citizens to the venue, assuring them of seating arrangements.

"About 30,000 people from across the city have responded, expressing interest in attending the rally and listen to PM Modi's speech. We hope most of them will turn up as elaborate parking facility has been made for their vehicles at the venue," added the official.

In the run-up to the state election, due in late April and early May 2018, the BJP conducted the yatra, crisscrossing nearly all the 224 constituencies of the Assembly across the state after its national president Amit Shah flagged it off.

The yatra was led by its state unit president and former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa and party's other state leaders.

Besides Shah, party's central ministers Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal who are in-charge of the BJP poll campaign in Karnataka, Ananth Kumar, DV Sadananda Gowda and Ananthkumar Hegde who hail from the state and the party's all-state leaders will participate in the rally and address the public.

(With IANS inputs)