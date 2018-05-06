Karnataka Assembly polls: Siddaramaiah lashes out at PM Modi for making 'personal attacks'

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making "personal attacks" and speaking at a "low level".

The Congress leader also took exception to PM Modi calling his dispensation a "10 percent government" and "seedha rupaiah sarkar".

"We expected a dignified language from him (PM Modi). But what he spoke was the BJP's language and not the one of a civilised person. He spoke at a very low level... This is not the language of the prime minister," he told reporters, PTI reported.

Maintaining that he neither made personal comments nor used unparliamentary words, Siddaramiah said, "When he (PM Modi) spoke in an uncivilised manner, initially I thought I would not react. But I was forced to attack him because otherwise, the people would have perceived it as the truth."

Referring to PM Modi calling his dispensation a "10 percent government," the Karnataka CM wanted to know if the Prime Minister had any evidence to back his charge. "He has all the central agencies. If he has any evidence, he should make it public... PM Modi is demonstrating his triviality by making personal attacks," he said.

Accusing PM Modi of not honouring any of his promises in the last four years, he said, "He has totally failed. He is lying to hide his failure."

Hitting out at the Karnataka BJP, Siddaramaiah said it was entirely dependent on PM Modi for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

"The BJP is entirely dependent on PM Modi in this election. They don't have people with a face value, be it Yeddyurappa, Eshwarappa, Ananth Kumar, Ananthkumar Hegde or Jagadish Shettar. A BJP MLA has told me that they are dependent on the Prime Minister," he claimed.

Voting in the southern state will take on May 12 and results will be announced on May 15.

(With PTI inputs)