Karnataka Congress MLA Siddu B Nyamagouda dies in road accident

Karnataka Congress MLA Siddu B Nyamagouda died in a road accident on Sunday. The Congress lawmaker’s car met with an accident near Tulasigeri in Karnataka.

Congress MLA Siddu Nyama Gowda passed away in a road accident near Tulasigeri. He was on his way from Goa to Bagalkot. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/0V8R9spaHh — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

The Congress MLA from Jamkhandi was travelling from Goa to Bagalkot when the accident took place.

Karnataka Congress took to microblogging site Twitter to express grief on the sudden demise of the lawmaker. “Deepest condolences on the passing away of our senior leader and Jamkhandi MLA, Shri Siddu B Nyamagouda. The Congress party stands by his family in this hour of grief,” tweeted Karnataka Congress.

The car he was travelling in tried to avoid a lorry and hit a road side parapet wall, District Superintendent of PoliceVamshikumar told PTI.

The 70-year-old lawmaker was in New Delhi and had returned to Goa by flight before he proceeded to his constituency by car. Nyamagouda had suffered severe injuries and died instantly.

He is survived by wife, two sons and three daughters. Nyamagouda was the union minister in the P V Narasimha Rao Cabinet in 1990-91.