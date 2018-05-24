Karnataka DGP Neelamani Raju, who made Mamata Banerjee 'walk a few metres', transferred

Bengaluru: Karnataka DGP Neelamani Raju, who apparently rubbed the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee the wrong way, has been transferred. DNA quoted sources as claiming that the transfer had happened because the DGP had 'insulted' Mamata by making her walk a kilometre or so to the Vidan Sauda for the swearing-in of HD Kumaraswamy as Chief Minister. However, there is no official confirmation of the same. Raju happened to be Karnataka's first woman DGP.

Soon after arriving for Kumaraswamy's swearing-in ceremony, an angry Trinamool Congress chief had reportedly reprimanded the Karnataka DGP as she had to walk a few metres. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Mamata can be seen expressing her displeasure. She had also made her discontent apparent when she met former PM HD Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy on the stage.

#WATCH: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reprimands DIG Neelamani Raju as she came to Karnataka Vidhana Soudha for oath taking ceremony because reportedly had to walk a few metres, also expressed discontentment to HD Deve Gowda & HD Kumaraswamy. #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/WZ2n0QVE9b — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2018

Kumaraswamy was on Wednesday sworn-in as Karnataka CM at a grand ceremony attended by a galaxy of top leaders and regional satraps. He was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala on a huge dais outside the majestic Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka. Attired in a 'dhoti' and white shirt, 58-year Kumaraswamy had taken oath in the name of God and 'Kannada Nadu'. G Parameshwara, the state Congress chief and the party's Dalit face, was sworn in as his deputy.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, N Chandrababu Naidu, and Pinarayi Vijayan, her counterparts in Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala respectively, were present on the occasion. Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, BSP chief Mayawati and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and socialist leader Sharad Yadav were also in attendance.

JD(S), who had fought bitterly against the Congress, especially in old Mysuru region, had to join hands to keep BJP out of power in Karnataka, after the Assembly elections threw up a hung Assembly.

(With Agency inputs)