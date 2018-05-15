हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka government formation: Congress mocks BJP, digs out Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya results

Elections for 222 seats in Karnataka was held on May 12. A record 72.36 percent of the 5.07 crore electorate cast their votes.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@rssurjewala

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday reminded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of Goa, where the saffron party had formed the government not having the majority. 

Congress spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted, "BJP’s claim of the single largest party to be invited is demolished by 3 recent precedents set by them - (1) Goa (March 2017) assembly strength - 40. Congress - 17. BJP - 12. BJP was invited to form the government by Governor in a post-poll coalition BJP+MGP+GFP."

He also gave the example of Manipur and Meghalaya. 

In a dramatic twist, the Congress offered support to the JD(S)-led by former prime minister HD Deve Gowda to form a government as the Assembly polls in Karnataka threw up a hung verdict on Tuesday. The BJP emerged as the single-largest party, but fell short of a majority.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday wrote to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala informing him about his decision to accept the Congress' support to form the government.

BJP's CM candidate Yeddyurappa accused the Congress of trying to subvert the popular mandate and come back to power through the back door by offering support to JD(S) to form the government. He said that the people of the state had rejected the Siddaramaiah government "lock, stock and barrel" and had given a mandate for change.

Elections for 222 seats in Karnataka was held on May 12. A record 72.36 percent of the 5.07 crore electorate cast their votes, with 27,908 electors in defence services exercising their franchise through postal ballots. In all, 2,622 candidates, including 217 women contested the 222 seats, including 36 reserved for Scheduled Castes and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes.

Polling for RR Nagar seat was deferred on account of alleged electoral malpractices, while it was countermanded in Jayanagar seat following the death of the BJP candidate.

