Karnataka IPS officer K Madhukar Shetty dies aged 47

HYDERABAD: Senior IPS officer K Madhukar Shetty died on Friday at the age of 47 at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was admitted to the Continental hospital after he was diagnosed with H1N1 infection-induced pneumonia. He died during treatment due to severe infection in lungs and kidney.

He had been in the hospital for over a week. He had even undergone heart surgery on Wednesday and had been on life support since.

Shetty was last posted as the Deputy Director of Sardar Vallabhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad. He was well known for being uptight and ruthless against corrupt officials and even politicians in power. He is widely remembered for his role as the Superintendent of Police of Lokayukta when he launched a crackdown on rampant corruption within the system.

Shetty took a sabbatical for five years during which he moved to the US. He joined the police force again in 2016 and then took over as the Deputy Director of Sardar Vallabhbai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

He along with another senior IAS officer Harsh Gupta are also credited for clearing a series of illegal land encroachments in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka. The reclaimed land was distributed among the locals who renamed their village as Gupta Shetty Halli (village).

IPS Association remembered Shetty as an upright officer. "We mourn loss of one of our finest - IPS K Madhukar Shetty. An upright officer, the Udupi genius played a major role in exposing illegal mining in Ballari. Also cleared Chikkamagaluru encorachment & basti there named after him. A PhD from Rockefeller, Shetty was immensely loved," IPS Association tweeted.

Several politicians also took to Twitter to condole his death.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said: "Deeply pained to hear about the loss of an extremely sincere police officer Karnataka was proud to have amongst its ranks. Madhukar Shetty fought till the end like he did all his life. We have lost a hero today. I pray to God to give his family strength to bear this loss!"

Former Union Minister of Petroleum Veerappa Moily also said that Shetty played a key role in arresting Veerappan. "Deeply saddened by the untimely death of Shri. Madhukar Shetty, IPS. He is a son of coastal Karnataka & has achieved a lot in the short span. He also played a key role in arresting Veerappan. His administration shall always be remembered," Moily tweeted.