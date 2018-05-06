Karnataka: PM Narendra Modi to address rallies in Chitradurga, Raichur, Jamakhandi and Hubli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address at least four public rallies in poll-bound Karnataka, where elections are scheduled to held on May 12. The Prime Minister will address rallies in Chitradurga, Raichur, Jamakhandi and Hubli to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka Assembly elections, the results of which will be declared on May 15.

The series of rallies by PM Modi comes a day after he made a sharp attack on the Congress party, saying it will become 'Punjab, Puducherry, Parivar' Congress after its defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls.

Upping the ante against the Siddaramaiah government, he alleged it has become a "corruption tank" for the Congress with a pipeline connected to Delhi, "where the money reaches directly". PM Modi also accused the top Congress leadership of auctioning tickets, party positions and even the CM's post.

"After May 15 (when poll results will be declared), Indian National Congress will be reduced to 'PPP Congress' - P for Punjab, P for Puducherry, and P for Parivar (family)," he told an election rally in Gadag, where he predicted the state's ruling party would be decimated in the elections.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, however, flayed his 'PPP Congress' remarks and said that the BJP was synonymous with 'prison', 'price rise' and 'pakoda' party. The Congress leader took to Twitter and responded to PM Modi with an equally hard-hitting tweet.

"Heard you spun a new abbreviation ‘PPP’ today. Sir, we have always championed the 3 Ps of democracy - ‘Of the People, By the People, For the People’. While your party is a ‘Prison’, ‘Price Rise’ & ‘Pakoda’ party. Am I right, Sir?", he tweeted.

With just a week left for May 12 assembly polls in Karnataka, the two main political parties – BJP and Congress - have stepped up attack on each other with their leaders not refraining from making personal attacks on their rivals.

Amid escalating war of words between the two parties, the BJP on Saturday released what it called ''Sins of Congress'' alleging rampant corruption during its tenure in the southern state.

In a series of tweets, the Karnataka unit of the BJP said with one scam after another, it is evident that the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has been involved in loot and plunder during the past five years which is 'simply mind-boggling.'