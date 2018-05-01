2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy: Siddaramaiah hits back at PM Modi 2+1 jibe on Twitter

BENGALURU: Incumbent Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, minutes after the latter mocked the Congress with '2+1' jibe at a public rally in Mysuru.

Taking to Twitter Siddaramaiah claimed, “Today PM avoided talking about his complicity in closing CBI cases against the Reddy bros. Instead he spoke about some 2+1 formula. Here is the explanation to his formula to win election. 2 Reddys + 1 Yeddy. #2Reddy1Yeddy”

“I don’t know about me but you have a 2+1 formula PM Sir. #2Reddy1Yeddy Karnataka da Hemme #CongressMathomme,” he added. “Was it fear that drove you to contest from 2 parliamentary constituencies (Varanasi & Vadodara) Mr. PM @narendramodi ? Of course you are a 56 inch man, you would have some clever explanation!! Forget 2 seats, Sir. Worry about the fact that your party will not cross 60-70!”

Such is the desperation of some people that they invent a Pakistan connection to Karnataka Election too! I dislike foreign travel. The only two foreign visits I made in the last 2 years were to Belgium to bring my son Rakesh & to Dubai to inaugurate Non-Resident Kannadigas Assn. https://t.co/31AjmWR79b — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 1, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 with a stinging attack on Rahul Gandhi at a poll rally at Santhemarahalli in southern Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. He dared the Congress chief to speak for 15 minutes without reading from a piece of paper.

"He dared me. He claimed that if he speaks for 15 minutes I wouldn't be able to stand in front of him. You can speak Englis, you can speak Hindi, you may even be able to speak in your 'mother's tongue'. Speak in any language you want. I dare you to speak for 15 minutes without reading from a piece of paper. Speak for 15 minutes on your government's achievements over the last five year. If you can do that, the people of Karnatak (sic) will accept you," said Modi.

He also poked fun of the difficulty Rahul Gandhi faced during a speech in pronouncing the names of some icons of Karnataka, like Basaveshwara and Visvesvaraya. A clip of Rahul struggling to pronouncing the names, quite common among Kannadigas, and then settling for a mangled mispronunciation had gone viral. "I invite you to pronounce the names of Basaveshwara and Visvesvaraya correctly once in front of an audience," he taunted.