Kumaraswamy promises farm loan waiver in 15 days, Yeddyurappa accuses Karnataka CM of betraying farmers

BJP's Karnataka unit chief BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday threatened to launch a stir against the state government accusing Kumaraswamy of 'betraying' farmers.

Pic courtesy: IANS

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday that saving farmers was the priority of his government. He also promised to honour his commitment to waive farm loans within 15 days.

Kumaraswamy, under attack from the BJP over the alleged delay in fulfilling his pre-poll assurance to the farming community, met representatives of farmers groups and progressive peasants to discuss the problems faced by them. "We will come to a decision in 15 days. In 15 days, it will get completely implemented... Whatever may be the difficulty, our government is committed to maintaining fiscal discipline, and also saving you (farmers)," he told the meeting after listening to farmers for about three hours.

Kumaraswamy said he and Deputy CM G Parameshwara will discuss the issue with Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He added that he would call a meeting of representatives of nationalised banks in 2-3 days and seek information about farm loans extended by them.

The meeting was attended by Parameshwara, deputy leader of opposition in the Assembly Govinda Karajola (BJP), and senior officials of the state government. In the run-up to the Assembly polls, the JD(S) leader had promised to write off agricultural loans totalling a whopping Rs 53,000 crore within 24 hours of coming to power.

Meanwhile, BJP's Karnataka unit chief and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, BS Yeddyurappa, on Wednesday threatened to launch a stir against the state government accusing Kumaraswamy of "betraying" farmers on the farm waiver loan issue. He said that the CM told a meeting of farmers that he would waive loans of small and marginal farmers in 15 days and think about the rest in the second phase, but "he had promised to waive Rs 53,000 crore loan. Is he playing political drama?"

Yeddyurappa was invited to attend the meeting chaired by Kumaraswamy with farmers' organisations today, but he had deputed Karajol on his behalf. Yeddyurappa asked, "If you (CM) had to ask Rahul Gandhi, why did you announce Rs 53,000 crore farm loan waiver ahead of the election? Why did you say in Delhi that you will resign if you can't waive the loan? You are trying to betray people. No farmer will believe you, I condemn your act of betrayal..."

(With PTI inputs)

