Mamata Banerjee calls Yeddyurappa's resignation 'victory of regional front'

NEW DELHI: Shortly after BS Yeddyurappa announced resignation as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that democracy has won. Calling the development as a victory of the 'regional' front, she congratulated the Congress and the JDS leaders.

Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the 'regional' front — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 19, 2018

Yeddyurappa who had sworn in as the CM on Thursday announced his resignation minutes before the most-awaited floor test. While he broke down during his speech inside the Karnataka Assembly, Congress and JDS MLAs started off with their celebrations.

Karnataka had thrown a hung assembly with BJP winning 104 seats, Congress with 78 and JDS with 38 seats (37 JDS plus 1 BSP seat). As none of the parties reached the magic number of 112 of the 222 seats on which counting was held, it was the discretion of Governor Vala to invite a party to form government.

The BJP staked claim on the argument that it is the single largest party while the Congress joined hands with the JDS and claimed that they have the majority in the House.