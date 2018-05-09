Nearly 1.5 lakh security personnel to be deployed in Karnataka for Assembly elections

New Delhi: Nearly 1.5 lakh security personnel will be deployed during the Assembly elections in Karnataka on May 12 to ensure free and fair polls. Out of them, more than 50,000 will be from the central paramilitary forces.

The Union Home Ministry has earmarked around 520 companies drawn from various paramilitary forces like the CRPF, BSF and ITBP to keep strict vigil and ensure peace during the polling process in the southern state. The central security personnel will assist the nearly a lakh strong Karnataka police, who will be deployed in every nook and corner of the state during the single-phase polling, a home ministry official was quoted as saying by PTI.

The number of the central forces personnel was finalised recently by the Election Commission after a meeting with senior officials of the home ministry. A company of paramilitary forces comprises about 100 personnel.

5.6 crore voters are expected to exercise their democratic right in the Karnataka polls. In the 2013 elections, there were 4.18 crore voters in the state. A total of 58,000 booths across the states have been set up. In 2013, there were 50,446 polling stations. Of all the booths in 2018, 600 would be completely managed by women and would be called 'pink booths', according to Chief Electoral Officer S Kumar. Kumar told news agency ANI that 80,000 voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) along with 80,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will be used.

More than 10 booths would be managed by specially-abled people while 28 booths will have an ethnic design.

Voting in Karnataka will be on May 12 and results will be announced on May 15.

(With Agency inputs)