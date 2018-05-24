PM Narendra Modi calls up HD Kumaraswamy, assures all help

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called up Karnataka's newly sworn-in Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and assured him of all help from the Centre in managing the affairs of the southern state.

"PM Modi called up Kumaraswamy and greeted him on becoming the chief minister and hoped to have good ties between the two," a statement from Karnataka Chief Minister's Office said.

Reciprocating PM Modi's kind gesture, Kumaraswamy also expressed willingness to maintain a good relationship with the Prime Minister on development issues pertaining to his state.

Earlier, PM Modi congratulated Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara of the Congress soon after they took charge.

"My best wishes for their tenure ahead," Modi said in a tweet after the swearing-in ceremony at the state secretariat here in the presence of national and regional leaders from across the country.

Kumaraswamy will take the floor test in the Assembly on Friday to prove that the Janata Dal-Secular-Congress coalition government enjoys a majority in the house.

"I will take the floor test on Friday to prove that our coalition government has a majority in the Assembly," Kumaraswamy told reporters minutes after taking oath as Chief Minister.

Governor Vajubhai Vala directed Kumaraswamy on May 19 to take the floor test after forming his government with the Congress.

Expressing gratitude to the Congress for extending support to JDS, Kumaraswamy said that a fractured verdict in the May 12 elections caused political instability in the state for a week since no single party got a clear mandate to rule.

"The BJP, the single-largest party with 104 of the 222 seats that went to polls, backed off as it did not have a majority and its Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa bowed out three days after forming the government hastily," he said.

"I would like to convey to the people of Karnataka that they need not worry about the survival or duration of our government even after the trust vote as we (JDS and Congress) have buried the hatchet to work for the state's development as alliance partners," the Chief Minister said.

Allaying fears over the working of the coalition government, the JDS leader said he was ready to shoulder the responsibility for the socio-economic development of the southern state.

"Doubts about our government's survival are unwarranted as both parties are committed to providing an efficient administration for public welfare, especially of farmers, women, youths and senior citizens," he said.

Though the JDS won 37 seats, its effective strength in the 225-member house is 36, as Kumaraswamy won from Channapatna and Ramanagaram seats. The Congress has 78 seats.

With the support of one MLA each from Bahujan Samaj Party, a regional outfit, and an independent, the alliance has the combined support of 117 members as against a halfway mark of 111, excluding the Speaker, in the Assembly whose present strength is 222.

