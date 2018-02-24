Rahul Gandhi arrives in Karnataka, to flag off half marathon 'Vrukshathon 2018'

BENGALURU: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, will on Sunday flag off the "Vrukshathon 2018" half marathon at Gol Gumaz in Bijapur city.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi will tour Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkot and Dharwad districts in the state's northwest during the second leg of his 3-day visit to Karnataka as part of party's 'Jana Ashirwada Yatra' to seek blessings of the people for the upcoming assembly polls.

State assembly elections are due to be held in late April or early May.

Rahul Gandhi had visited the state for the first time after becoming party chief in December 2017, covering Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Yadigir, Kalaburgi and Bidar districts in the erstwhile Hyderabad-Karnataka region in four days.

Here is the Congress chief's schedule for Sunday:

- 6:30 am: Flag off the "Vrukshathon 2018" Half Marathon at Gol Gumaz, Bijapur City

- 10 am: Village Chikkapadasalagi Barrage: Bhageena Arpana, Jamakhandi, District Bagalkot

- 10:15 am: Public Meeting at Village Chikkapadasalagi Ground, Jamakhandi, District Bagalkot

- 12:15 pm: Corner Meeting at Mallikarjun High School Ground, Mulawad, District Bijapur

- 1:45 pm: Corner Meeting at Bapu International School Ground, Bagdande, Bilagi, District Bagalkot

- 4 pm: Public Meeting at Police Line Ground, Mudhol, District Bagalkot

- 6 pm: Swagat at Basaveshwar Circle, Lokapur, District Bagalkot

- 7:15 pm: Corner Meeting at Sakriya School Ground, Bagalkot