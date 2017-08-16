close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Rahul Gandhi inaugurates Indira Canteens in Bengaluru

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday inaugurated Indira Canteens here for the poor, saying even the "poorest and the weakest in the city cannot go hungry".

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 13:40
Rahul Gandhi inaugurates Indira Canteens in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday inaugurated Indira Canteens here for the poor, saying even the "poorest and the weakest in the city cannot go hungry".

"Many people in Bengaluru live in huge houses, drive rich cars and for them food is not an issue. But millions of people here are construction workers, auto rickshaw drivers and barbers who do not have enough money. The Indira Canteens will serve these people," Gandhi said while inaugurating the canteen at Jayanagar ward here.

"We want the poorest and the weakest in the city to know that they cannot go hungry."

Along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, city Mayor G Padmavathi, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G Parameshwara and other party leaders, Gandhi inspected the canteen named after his grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Besides the one in Jayanagar, 100 other canteens will be opened on Wednesday for dinner, which will be served free of cost to all on the first day, the Chief Minister said in a statement, calling the launch a "historic day" for Karnataka.

In the initial phase of the launch, 101 canteens will daily serve vegetarian breakfast at Rs 5 per plate and lunch and dinner at Rs 10 each in 101 civic wards.

"Today is a historic day for Karnataka in our fight against hunger and malnutrition with Indira Canteens getting launched across Bengaluru," the Chief Minister said.

"Indira Canteens will play a significant role in alleviating urban hunger, especially helping the working class and migrant labour," he said.

More canteens will be opened in the remaining 97 wards from October 2 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

TAGS

Rahul GandhiIndira CanteensBengaluruIndian National CongressS Siddaramaiah

From Zee News

Fatwa issued on Facebook against Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar
Tripura

Fatwa issued on Facebook against Tripura Chief Minister Man...

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh
India

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day vi...

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in Kodaikanal
India

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in K...

Watch: &#039;A good politician makes sacrifices,&#039; says Dr Chandra at India-ASEAN Youth Summit 2017
India

Watch: 'A good politician makes sacrifices,' says...

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collapse | Watch video
India

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collaps...

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan
India

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-law
MumbaiIndia

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-l...

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parents
Goa

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parent...

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to victims
World

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video