Rahul Gandhi releases report card of PM Narendra Modi for Karnataka, gives him grade F

Sub: Agriculture 1. Contribution to Cong State Govts 8,500 Cr Farm Loan waiver = 0 Rs 2. PM’s crop insurance scheme: Farmers suffer; pvt insurance companies make huge profits. 3. No MSP+50%, for Karnataka farmers. Grade = F pic.twitter.com/SLJBE4cXWC — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 3, 2018

His attack on Modi comes just before the Prime Minister begins his third round of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka. The Prime Minister is slated to address another 12 rallies over the next few days before Karnataka goes to poll on May 12. A galaxy of BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, will also be addressing public meetings in the next few days in the state.

Rahul Gandhi will also be in Karnataka on Thursday on his eighth visit this year as a part of his election campaign in the state. During his two-day visit to Karnataka, he will be in Bidar district, where he will hold several meetings in Bidar district. He will also visit the state again from May 7 to May 10.

A war of words has been on between the PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi in the run up to the Karnataka elections. While Rahul dared the PM to allow him to speak for 15 minutes in Parliament on various issues, including corruption, the latter challenged the Congress chief for just 15 minutes without referring to his notes. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also jumped into the fight challenging the PM to speak about the BJP government led by BS Yeddyurappa in Karnataka even by looking at a piece of paper. "Dear PM @narendramodi ji, I challenge you to speak about the achievements of BS Yeddyurappa’s Govt in Karnataka for 15 minutes by looking at a paper," Siddaramaiah tweeted.