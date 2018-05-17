Rahul Gandhi vs Amit Shah over 'murder of democracy' in Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah has hit back at Congress president Rahul Gandhi for calling the development in Karnataka a “defeat of democracy”, saying that the “murder of democracy” happened when a “desperate Congress” made the offer of post-poll alliance to the Janata Dal Secular (JDS).

Soon after the Congress president tweeted on BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa swearing in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, calling it “mockery of Constitution”, Shah hit back referring to the alliance between the Congress and the JDS as “opportunist”.

The ‘Murder of Democracy’ happens the minute a desperate Congress made an ‘opportunist’ offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka’s welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful! — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 17, 2018

The BJP president tweeted, “The ‘Murder of Democracy’ happens the minute a desperate Congress made an ‘opportunist’ offer to the JD(S), not for Karnataka’s welfare but for their petty political gains. Shameful!”

Just minutes before Yeddyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, the Gandhi scion had tweeted targeting the BJP for its “hollow victory”. He had tweeted, “The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution. This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy.”

The BJP’s irrational insistence that it will form a Govt. in Karnataka, even though it clearly doesn’t have the numbers, is to make a mockery of our Constitution. This morning, while the BJP celebrates its hollow victory, India will mourn the defeat of democracy. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2018

Later, addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh reiterated that “democracy is being murdered”, adding that everyone from Supreme Court judges to mediapersons to even BJP MPs were living in fear under the incumbent Narendra Modi government. He also claimed that Congress leaders are being threatened by the BJP in Karnataka.

The war of words between Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah came even as Yeddyurappa was sworn in at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru to serve as the Chief Minister of the state for the third time. However, it came only after a rare overnight hearing in the Supreme Court, which ruled that there would be no stay on the swearing in of Yeddyurappa. The court will continue hearing in the case on Friday and has sought letters sent to the Governor claiming support to the BJP.