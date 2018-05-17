Rahul, Sonia and Siddaramaiah have ruined Karnataka: BJP on Congress protest over BSY becoming Chief Minister

Bengaluru: The ruling BJP on Thursday expressed confidence that BS Yeddyurappa, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Karnataka, will survive the floor test and comfortably prove majority in the state assembly very soon.

Speaking to reporters at the Raj Bhavan, senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar said, ''I think all the precedents are with the Governor's decision. We will get the support, we will prove our majority on the floor of the House.''

The veteran BJP leader also mocked the Congress for opposing the government formation in Karnataka.

''If Congress wants to protest, they should protest against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Siddaramaiah as this trio has ruined the Congress,'' Union Minister Ananth Kumar said in Bengaluru.

The remarks from BJP came after a delegation of Congress leaders staged a protest outside the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha against BS Yeddyurappa's swearing in as the CM of Karnataka.

Senior Congress leaders GN Azad, Ashok Gehlot, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah were among those present at the Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Vidhan Soudha.

BJP legislature party leader BS Yeddyurappa was earlier sworn in as the chief minister of Karnataka for the third time, after an overnight high-voltage legal battle in the Supreme Court.

The 75-year-old Lingayat strongman was administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Vajubhai Vala at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan amid loud cheering by his supporters.

Yeddyurappa was administered the oath alone, hours after the Supreme Court refused to stay his swearing-in- a demand made by the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular combine

In a rare overnight courtroom battle, the Congress-JD(S) combine made a desperate legal push to stall the government formation.

Yeddyurappa has been given 15 days to prove his majority in the 225-member Assembly.

The BJP has 104 MLAs in the House, eight short of the magic figure of 112.

Polling was held on May 12 for 222 of the state's 224 seats. One member of the assembly is nominated from the Anglo-Indian community.



Election to the Jayanagar seat was countermanded following the death of the BJP candidate, while polling was deferred to May 28 for R R Nagar seat due to alleged electoral malpractices.

(With PTI Inputs)