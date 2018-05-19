Sanjay Nirupam faces ire for comparing Karnataka's Governor Vajubhai Vala to dogs

BENGALURU: As BS Yeddyurappa resigned as the Chief Minister of Karnataka two days after taking the oath, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam attacked the Governor of the state comparing his loyalty with that of dogs.

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala had invited Yeddyurappa on Thursday to form the government. Following this, a tremendous political turmoil hit the state with the Congress moving Supreme Court and the apex court calling for a midnight hearing.

#WATCH Derogatory statement by Congress' Sanjay Nirupam, says, 'Iss desh mein wafadari ka naya kirtimaan sthaapit kiya hai Vajubhai Vala (#Karnataka Guv) ji ne, ab shayad India ka har aadmi apne kutte ka naam Vajubhai Vala hi rakhega kyunki isse zyada wafaadaar koi ho nahi sakta' pic.twitter.com/P0EtWWo58i — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

"Vajubhai Vala has established a new standard of loyalty by inviting Yeddyurappa to form the government. From now on, perhaps everyone in the country will name his dog as Vajubhai Vala (Iss desh mein wafadari ka naya kirtimaan sthaapit kiya hai Vajubhai Vala ji ne, ab shayad India ka har aadmi apne kutte ka naam Vajubhai Vala hi rakhega kyunki isse zyada wafaadaar koi ho nahi sakta)," Nirupam said.

Refusing to stay Yeddyurappa's oath-taking ceremony, the top court had ordered a floor test and also a live telecast of it in order to maintain transparency.

Since Karnataka had thrown a hung assembly with the BJP emerging as the single largest party, a political mudslinging was going on in the state. The Congress had claimed of having the numbers to form the government after combining with JDS and also had alleged that the BJP was indulging in horse-trading. The BJP, however, had hit back saying the allegations were false and that they would emerge victorious.