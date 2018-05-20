There ought to be a 'give and take' equation: Congress on alliance with JDS in Karnataka

NEW DELHI: Hectic parleys are underway ahead of the government formation in Karnataka. While Janata Dal Secular (JDS) leader HD Kumaraswamy has been unanimously elected as the Chief Minister of Karnataka by the Congress-JDS alliance, negotiations are on between the two parties on the other Cabinet berths.

Amid discussions on allotment of Cabinet berths, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said there needs to be a give and take equation between the alliance partners. "The high command will take the decision. We, being a national party, supported JDS - a regional party, to uphold Constitutional principles and the democracy. Keeping everything in mind, there ought to be a 'give and take' equation," Kharge said.



As per sources, Congress leader G Parameshwara is likely to be sworn in as the Deputy CM on Wednesday. Twenty MLAs of the JDS and thirteen MLAs of the Congress are likely to be sworn in as part of the government on Wednesday. Sources say the alliance has a reached on 20-13 agreement.

Kumaraswamy was invited to form the government by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai R Vala after Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) BS Yeddyurappa resigned from his post ahead of the floor test in the state assembly. Yeddyurappa, in his address at the Vidhana Soudha said he will fight for the rights of the people of Karnataka till his last breath, even if he did not get the required mandate.

The swearing-in ceremony which was likely to take place on Monday was deferred to May 23 as May 21 is the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. "We are going to take oath on Wednesday as Monday is Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary. That is not a proper date. In the entire country, all the Congress workers will be attending death anniversary events. Conducting oath taking ceremony at that time is not good," Kumaraswamy said.

The 75-year-old Lingayat stalwart's resignation paves the way for the formation of a government led by JDS state chief HD Kumaraswamy. The newly formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221. The 58-year-old leader, son of JD(S) supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, said the governor gave him 15 days to prove his majority, but asserted "we don't need 15 days".

The political instability in the state stemmed from a split verdict the electorate gave on May 15, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party but falling short of a majority. The Congress, which finished second with 78 seats, moved swiftly and stitched an alliance with 37-member JD(S), and even backed its leader H D Kumaraswamy for chief ministership, plunging the state into a welter of confusion, with accusations of bribery and poaching flying thick and fast.