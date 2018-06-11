हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka Assembly Elections

Voting underway in Karnataka's Jayanagar constituency

BENGALURU: The voting in Karnataka's Jayanagar constituency has begun in Bengaluru on Monday. The election was countermanded after the death of BJP candidate B N Vijayakumar.

BJP has fielded his brother B N Prahalad while the daughter of former state home minister Ramalinga Reddy, Sowmya Reddy is representing the Congress.

A candidate for the May 12 assembly polls, Vijay Kumar had collapsed during an election campaign in Jayanagar constituency in the city and was shifted to government-run Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology, where efforts to resuscitate him failed, state BJP join spokesman S Prakash told PTI.

B N Vijayakumar, aged 59, was a two-time MLA from Jayanagar. He was a bachelor.

In the Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 104 seats, while the Congress was leading in 78 constituencies and the JDS managed to bag 37 seats.

The BSP has one MLA and two seats went to Independents. The newly-formed alliance has claimed support of 117 MLAs in the 224-member House with an effective strength of 221.

