Beauty parlour run by 'Madras Cafe' actress attacked by 2 bike-borne men

The men, wearing full face helmets, came to the parlour in Panampilly Nagar at around 3 PM, fired two shots and sped away.

Kochi: Two men on a bike fired shots at a beauty parlour run by a controversial south Indian actress Leena Mariya Paul in Kochi on Saturday, but no one was injured, police said.

The men, wearing full face helmets, came to the parlour in Panampilly Nagar at around 3 PM, fired two shots and sped away, police said. There were a lot of customers inside the beauty parlour at the time of the incident, they said.

"We suspect the weapon was an air pistol," a police officer told PTI.

The actress was in Thiruvananthapuram when the incident occurred.

Leena Mariya Paul has acted in Bollywood film 'Madras Cafe', Tamil flick 'Biriyani' and Malayalam films 'Husbands in Goa' and 'Red Chillies'.

The actress was an accused in a bank fraud case and was associated with alleged con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently in Tihar jail in a matter related to a bid to bribe the Election Commission, involving Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader and R K Nagar MLA T T V Dhinakaran. 

