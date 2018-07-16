हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shashi Tharoor

Is this the India we want: Shashi Tharoor lashes out at BJP after attack on his office in Kerala

Tharoor was not present in the office when the incident took place. 

Is this the India we want: Shashi Tharoor lashes out at BJP after attack on his office in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Agitated by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's remark that a "Hindu Pakistan" would be created if the ruling party at the Centre returned to power, activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party youth wing allegedly smeared black oil on his office on Monday. 

Questioning the protest, Tharoor asked if this is what people want in India. "People had come with their concerns but you scared them away from here. Is this what we want in our country? I am asking as a citizen, not as an MP. This is not the Hinduism that I know of," Tharoor said.

Tharoor was not present in the office when the incident took place. The activists also shouted anti-Tharoor slogans and barged into the office. They even tied a banner saying "Hindu Pakistan" office.

"Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan. We have all been warned. The BJP’s answer to the simple question “have you given up the dream of a Hindu Rashtra?” is apparently vandalism & violence.  That is the face they have shown in Thiruvananthapuram today. Most Hindus will say these Sanghi goondas do not represent us," he tweeted.

Thiruvananthapuram district BJP President S Suresh said the incident was a protest against a wrong statement. "This protest took place as Tharoor is the Lok Sabha member from here and hence this is nothing but a natural protest because of his erroneous statement," said Suresh.

Hitting out at the BJP, senior Congress legislator VD Sateeshan said the incident showed the arrogance of the party. State Congress President MM Hassan and Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala also strongly condemned the act.

Tharoor had said: "The great danger is that if they (the BJP) are able to win a repeat of their current strength in the Lok Sabha, then frankly our democratic constitution as we understand will not survive because they will have all the three elements they need to tear up the Constitution of India and write a new one. That will be a new one which will enshrine the principle of Hindu Rashtra, will remove equality for minorities, that will create a Hindu Pakistan."

On July 14, a Kolkata court summoned Tharoor following a petition moved by lawyer Sumeet Chowdhury dubbing his comments as "a deliberate and malicious act " that was "intended" at "outraging" religious feelings.

Tags:
Shashi TharoorBJPKeralaHindu PakistanCongress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close