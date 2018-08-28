हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala Floods

Kerala floods: Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph, singer Mohit Chauhan sing at a fundraiser event in Delhi

Justice Joseph sang a Gospel song by Charles Albert Tindley 'We shall overcome someday' during the event.

Kerala floods: Supreme Court judge Kurian Joseph, singer Mohit Chauhan sing at a fundraiser event in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Joining the concerted efforts being taken by the Centre and the various state government to help the rain-battered Kerala, Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph recently sang at a cultural event in Delhi to raise funds for the rehabilitation of people in the southern state.

According to ANI, the event was attended by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and many other judges of the highest court and the Delhi High Court.

Justice Joseph sang a Gospel song by Charles Albert Tindley 'We shall overcome someday' during the event.

Famous playback singer and composer Mohit Chauhan played the guitar during the event.

A video of Justice Kurian singing 'We shall overcome someday' was widely shared by the users on the social media and soon became viral.

Addressing the event later, CJI Misra said, "Some may feel that this is a celebration because there are certain performances, but I would like to say this is a consolidated effort of finding the energy to raise the contribution for a noble cause."

It is to be noted that Kerala is slowly limping back to normalcy after facing the worst floods in the recent decades.

The worst floods, landslides and rain-related incidents have claimed the lives of over 350 people and caused an estimated loss of Rs 19,512 crore due to the state's exchequer.

In the aftermath of the devastating floods, the Centre, several state governments and various government, non-government institutions, organisations and individuals have announced financial help for the southern state. 

