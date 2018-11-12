हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Kerala govt submits affidavit in HC on Sabarimala row, all-party meeting likely

The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala opens on November 17 for the two-month long season amid continuing protests against the SC order.

Kerala govt submits affidavit in HC on Sabarimala row, all-party meeting likely

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Monday submitted an affidavit in the High Court over the controversy surrounding the entry of women in Sabarimala temple. The state government may convene an all-party meeting to discuss various matters relating to the issue. The meeting is likely to be held ahead of the annual pilgrim season which begins this week.

"We are thinking of having an all-party meeting. We have not taken a final decision yet. There are plans...," Devaswom Minister Kadakkampally Surendran said on Monday.

The hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala opens on November 17 for the two-month long season amid continuing protests against the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at the temple.

Meanwhile, a batch of review petitions against the September 28 verdict that ended the ban on entry of women in the 10-50 age group into the shrine will be heard on Tuesday. The decision on an all-party meeting will be taken based on the outcome of the court hearing.

The temple and nearby areas had witnessed massive protests from devotees against the entry of young women into the shrine, when it was opened for monthly pujas on November 5 and 6 and for five days from October 17. Over a dozen women under 50 had been prevented from reaching the temple.

The main opposition Congress had earlier urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to convene an all-party meeting before the annual Mandala-Makaravilikku pilgrimage season. Congress MLA K Muraleedharan had alleged that even basic infrastructure like toilets and drinking water for pilgrims was yet to be put in place at Sabarimala.

The devastating floods in August had caused severe damage to the infrastructure facilties at Pamba following which the base camp had been shifted to Nilackal. "The facilities for the pilgrims will be completed before the start of the pilgrim season," Surendran added. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
KeralaSabarimalaSabarimala temple

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close