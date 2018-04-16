Kerala SSLC Class 10 exam results 2018 to be declared by May 6 @keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in

Kerala Pareekshabhavan will announce the results of Class 10 or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) with in the first week of May 2018 on its official websites keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in, confirmed officials. The exams, held between March 7 and 28, was attempted by more than 4,40,000 lakh students.

According to reports, the checking of the papers is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the end of this week.

In 2017, over 450,000 students appeared for the exam in 2017 and the overall pass percentage was 95.98.

Here's how to check Kerala SSLC Class 10 exam results 2018:

1. Log on to keralaresults.nic.in or keralapareekshabhavan.in.

2. Click on the results tabs

3. On the new page, enter you Registration Number and Date of Birth

4. Click on 'Get results'. The results will be displaye don screen.

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the results with them.