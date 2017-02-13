close
Saffron-red violence escalates in Kerala, BJP worker hacked to death in Thrissur

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 10:14
Pic courtesy: Twitter@Kummanam

Thiruvananthapuram: The saffron-red violence in Kerala claimed one more victim on Sunday night when a BJP worker was allegedly hacked to death by men owing allegiance to the ruling CPM.

20-year-old Nirmal was killed after a tussle during celebrations at Kokkulangara temple in Pottore near Thrissur city.

Nirmal was a resident of Nettissery. Another person named Thomas was injured in the attacked, media reports said.

While the police are probing all angles, including whether the killing was due to some personal rivalry, the BJP has alleged that Nirmal was killed by the CPM due to political reasons.

BJP state president Kummanam Rajashekharan tweeted: “Shocked! YuvaMorcha leader Nirmal murdered brutally in Thrissur.”

The saffron party has called for a hartal in the district today in protest of the death.

The BJP-RSS tussle has seen a steady escalation ever since the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Front government came to power in the state.

In January, an RSS activist Ezhuthon Santhosh was allegedly murdered by CPM workers at Andaloor near Thalassery.

Earlier this month, BJP’s Kerala vice president PP Vava lost eyesight in one eye after getting injured a clash with police during a protest over the Kerala Law Academy issue.


For more news in Malayalam, click www.zeemalayalam.com

First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 10:12

