Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena warns of mass suicides if women enter Sabarimala temple in Kerala

Shiv Sena has intensified its protest against recent SC verdict on Sabarimala temple.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala unit of Shiv Sena has threatened that its activists will stage mass suicides if women in 10-50 age group are allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

The warning over women's entry into the revered temple came from Shiv Sena leader P Aji, who said that their "suicide squads" comprising men and women above 50 are ready for the supreme sacrifice.

"Our members will be stationed at various places in and around the (Sabarimala) temple and if any woman not supposed to enter the temple is granted access, then their suicide squad members will take their lives," the senior Shiv Sena leader warned.

The threat from Shiv Sena came hours after gender equality activist Trupti Desai said on Saturday that she will visit the temple soon.

"We want the temple tradition and culture to be protected and that`s our only demand. Hundreds of our activists will reach the temple town on October 17 and guard all entry points to the famed temple," Aji said.

Given the aggressive posturing of the Shiv Sena members, now all eyes will be on the way the Kerala government led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan - who has announced that the state government will ensure adherence to the apex court verdict - handles the situation when the temple doors open on October 18 for its routine monthly pujas.

On September 28, the Supreme Court delivered its verdict against the age-old tradition that banned the entry of women of menstruating age between 10 and 50 years into the Sabarimala temple.

In a related development, the police in Kollam district on Saturday registered a case against actor Kollam Thulasi for his statement at a public meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA campaign against the apex court ruling.

"Women coming to Sabarimala temple should be ripped in half," and one half should be thrown to Delhi and the other half to the Office of Chief Minister Vijayan,'' the actor said. 

But sensing that his statement had crossed limits of decency, he quickly apologised that he never meant to hurt anyone.

(With IANS inputs)

Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena mass suicides, Kerala, Sabarimala temple, Women's entry

