Stampede at Sabarimala temple injures at least 20, few critical

Thiruvananthapuram: At least 20 persons were left injured in a minor stampede that took place at the famous Sabarimala temple on Sunday evening.

People who received serious injured were rushed to Pampa Hospital while the others are being treated at the Sannidhanam.

"20 Sabarimala pilgrims were injured in minor stampede at famous hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa. The injured have been admitted to Sannidhanam hospital," says Pathnamthitta Collector R Girija.

According to another report, at least seven persons are said to have received serious injuries and are critical.

UPDATE:21 injured,2 seriously injured in Sabarimala temple stampede in Kerala,NDRF teams worked at the spot,bringing situation under control — ANI (@ANI_news) December 25, 2016

On Sunday, the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa witnessed a heavy rush of devotees as the idol was adorned with the Thanga Angi jewels during the evening puja.

The procession starts from Aranmula Sree Parthasarthy temple four days before the Mandala pooja.

Reports said the stampede occurred when some people tried to jump the queue.

Earlier in 2011, a major stampede had broken out in Sabraimala on Makara Jyothi Day, killing 106 pilgrims and injuring about 100 more.